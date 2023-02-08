LAHORE: Musician-turned-actor Goher Mumtaz commended renowned singer Kaifi Khalil for his hugely popular song “Kahani Suno” on his Instagram stories.

The man said, “I have to admit that #KahaniSuno is the only song that might be capable of matching the popularity of “Aadat” throughout the last 20 years.

In addition, he mentioned Kaifi Khalil, saying, “Simple guitar, simple lyrics, and he sang it from the heart.”

The “Kana Yaari” singer shared Goher’s story on his Instagram account and thanked him in response to the compliment.

Originally released in 2021, “Kahani Suno” is still popular in 2023. Khalil previously announced on social media that his most recent song had made it to the top global music video list on Spotify. On YouTube, the song has received over a million views.