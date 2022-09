After missing out on prevention to keep their numbers under control, a growing herd of goats who gained internet fame during the first lockdown has been spotted walking the streets of a Welsh town once more.

The Kashmiri goats from the Great Orme occasionally stray into Llandudno, Conwy, in search of food in the spring and protection from chilly weather.

goats wandering Welsh town once more following lockdown stars’ wrongful contraception