In a horrifying incident in Balochistan’s Musakhel district, 23 passengers were killed after being forcibly offloaded from their vehicles by armed assailants.

According to Musakhel SP Ayub Achakzai, the attack occurred at a checkpoint set up by the armed men on the inter-provincial highway near Rarah Sham area of Khangri, about two kilometres from Dera Ghazi Road.

The assailants forced passengers off trucks and buses and shot them after identifying them. The attackers also set fire to 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Police and levies forces arrived promptly and transported the bodies to a hospital.

Most of the deceased were reported to be from Punjab.

The incident took place four months after unidentified gunmen shot dead nine people hailing from Punjab after abducting them from a passenger bus in Noshki.

Two persons were killed and five other were wounded when miscreants opened fire on another vehicle the same day.

Noshki Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Musakhel said gunmen abducted nine passengers from a bus by checking their identity cards and fled towards the nearby mountains. Later, they shot dead the abductees and dumped their bodies near a bridge. The deceased belonged to various cities of Punjab.