ISLAMABAD: Despite the increase in the price of gold in the global market, the price of gold has decreased at the national level.

According to reports, the price of gold per ounce in the world market increased by 11 dollars to the level of 1956 dollars, despite the fact that the price of gold has decreased in the local market.

The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs 1700 to Rs 2 lakh 32 thousand 800, the price of ten grams of gold decreased by Rs 1458 to Rs 1 lakh 99 thousand 588.