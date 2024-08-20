Pakistan and the Netherlands have pledged to join hands to curb human smuggling.

Netherlands Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries visited the Interior Ministry where Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed her on Tuesday.

The ambassador and Naqvi discussed issues of mutual interest and pledged to undertake initiatives to further strengthen ties.

Minister Naqvi said Pakistan wanted to sign agreements with the Netherlands, especially in order to curb human smuggling.

He said no country could tackle the issue without concerted efforts.

He said an Italian team was expected to visit Pakistan to discuss the issue and solutions.

The minister also apprised the Netherlands ambassador of Pakistan’s efforts to host Afghan nationals.

The two leaders also underscored the need to promote cricket between the two countries.