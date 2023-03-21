By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News, SK Niazi, talks in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the free flour distribution would be started by the government. Relief is given to low-income people across Pakistan. Giving relief to low-income people is a welcome move by the government. A procedure should be adopted for the fair distribution of flour. The prime minister expressed hope that the IMF agreement would be concluded next week. So far, no agreement has been reached with the IMF.

Lawyer Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar participated in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the Pakistani police system has become corrupt, the Pakistani economy is declining day by day, and due to political instability, one has to go to the IMF. The government is not openly telling what the issues are with the IMF. Political stability is necessary for the improvement of the country’s economy. The country needs a charter-off economy.

Similarly, lawyer Arif Chaudhary participated in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the distribution of free flour is a welcome move by the government. There is a need to create a comprehensive program to give relief to the people. It is important to provide basic facilities to the people. In the welfare state, the status of people has an important role. Underprivileged sections are provided with basic facilities in the welfare state. No one can be punished without giving them a chance to clean up. I am surprised that the rulers are not able to assess the delicacy of the situation. Imran Khan has the right to hold an election rally after the announcement of the election. Pakistan should not be handed over to lawlessness. Giving free rein to the police can cause problems. We have to think beyond our personal interests.

Meanwhile, economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui participated in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that without reforms, there is no improvement in the economy; the FATF is also sharpening its teeth; it seems that our government has raised its hands; agreements with the IMF were repeatedly broken. We have strengthened the hands of the IMF itself. Even after receiving money from the IMF, the situation does not seem to be improving. Our rulers are ready to default themselves. We are destroying ourselves to please external elite. With new elections in the country inevitable, a suspension would be dangerous.