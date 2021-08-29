LAHORE: In yet another incident of sexual harassment, a girl was allegedly raped by two men after being called for a job in the Sundar area of Lahore.

The matter came to the light after the girl approached the police and got a case registered, claiming that she was sexually assaulted after being called for a job in Lahore.

“Babar and his friend asked me to visit them for a job opportunity and when I reached the place identified by them, they raped me,” the girl said.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of the entire episode and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a detailed report in this regard.

“Provision of justice to the victim should be ensured on a priority basis,” the IG Punjab said.