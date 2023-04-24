On (22-April-2022) According to Ashiq Hussain, in charge of Rescue 1122, a high-speed five-door Land Cruiser vehicle going to Skardu ran over the children celebrating Eid, which killed 3 children on the spot, while the other 3 were seriously injured who were given first aid by the rescue team. Transferred to DHQ Hospital.

According to Ashiq Hussain, the condition of an injured child is serious, immediately after the incident, the driver of the vehicle was detained by the police and the investigation has started.

According to Aini, the children dressed up in new Eid clothes and went shopping from a nearby shop in Bara Bala , during which the out-of-control vehicle crushed the children.

While on social media and on twitter people are raising their voice for the rights of martyred children of bara valley families.