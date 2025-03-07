Former Australian fast bowler and former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has slammed Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar for his comments on the ongoing stalemate between Pakistan and India.

Speaking to Indian media, the former Indian Test player claimed that even India’s second-tier team can easily beat Pakistan in the one-day format.

Sunil Gavaskar’s comments came after Pakistan’s defeat against India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

He said that Pakistan and India are no longer equal rivals due to Pakistan’s lack of ability to compete with India.

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has rejected Sunil Gavaskar’s statement and said that Pakistani players have the potential to succeed if they are given stability by the Pakistan Cricket Board and its system.

He said that he does not believe this. Sunil Gavaskar’s statement about India’s B or C team defeating Pakistan’s Tom team is ridiculous.