Shahbaz Gill, a troubled PTI leader who has been detained in connection with a sedition case filed against him, was given a two-day physical remand by an Islamabad district & sessions court on Monday.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) was where Gill had been transferred earlier today, according to a court order that was issued earlier today.

The court had earlier determined that Gill’s two-day police remand, which was scheduled to terminate on Friday, started later than expected and was therefore still in progress. The court had, however, put Gill’s handing over to the police on hold due to reports regarding his health and suspected mistreatment.

He has a copy of the court order, which states that Gill was given “48-hours physical custody subject to pre and post medical evaluation.”It set the start time for the 48-hour period as 1 p.m. today and mandated that Gill appear in court on Wednesday at or before 1 p.m.

Additionally, it instructed the investigating officer (IO) to abide with the high court’s directive and permit Gill to consult with his attorneys. The PTI leader was also given instructions to “offer all necessary medical facility, as and when required” by the IO.