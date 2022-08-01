Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, according to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, allegedly took kickbacks and commission from an Indian corporation. He further said the PML-N leader had taken Rs140 million through TTs (Telegraphic Transfer).

According to Shahbaz Gill, who spoke at a news conference on Sunday in Lahore, “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had accepted Rs140 million through TTs from such an Indian corporation while he was acting as petroleum minister.”

Shahid Khaqan must disclose his bank account information to the public since we both had accounts with the same bank, according to Shahbaz Gill, who claimed to have receipts for every transaction.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested Shahbaz Gill to initiate a lawsuit against him in response to the accusations.

The Mudslinging Brigade of PTI, according to Shahid Khaqan, “stayed in power for four years and it had filed two phoney charges against me.”

Therefore, he continued, “Gill can petition the court against me if he has credible proof supporting the baseless charges.