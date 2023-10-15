Islamabad (Kashif Shamim Siddiqui): In a momentous event held at the GB House in Islamabad today, Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Haji Gul Bahar Khan, and Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar, proudly announced the establishment of the Gilgit Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women. This landmark initiative is set to transform the lives of women in the region.

Chief Minister Haji Gul Bahar Khan declared, “The establishment of the Women Commission is a historic milestone for the women of Gilgit Baltistan. Today marks a great success for those who have tirelessly worked for decades to create a more enabling environment for all segments of our population, especially the vulnerable.”

The newly formed Gilgit Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women, as highlighted by Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar, is expected to play a pivotal role in protecting women from violence and promoting their economic empowerment. “The GB Commission on the Status of Women will serve as a guardian for the rights of women and help them achieve economic independence,” she affirmed.

This achievement comes after the successful formulation of a law for the GB Commission and its subsequent approval by the GB Assembly last year. Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar expressed her gratitude towards NCSW, its national and UN partners, and Ms. Dilshad Bano, Minister for Women Development GB, for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality.

Ms. Bakhtiar stated, “We believe that by working together, we can make significant progress in securing a safer and more equitable environment for all. NCSW is committed to strengthening these commissions to ensure the protection of women’s rights.”

The establishment of the Gilgit Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women is a significant step towards gender equality and women’s empowerment in the region. The National Commission on the Status of Women commends the government of Gilgit Baltistan for its dedication and support in making this dream a reality.

Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar concluded by thanking all NCSW partners and the NCSW team for their relentless efforts and recognized the invaluable support provided by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) throughout the entire process. Dr. Luay Shabany, Country Representative of UNFPA, also extended his congratulations on the establishment of the GB Commission on the Status of Women.

This achievement underscores the commitment of Gilgit Baltistan to safeguarding the rights of women and girls, making it a shining example for regions across the nation. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future.