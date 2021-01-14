A-Series Laptops

Described as Gigabyte’s mid-range gaming laptop series, new A5 and A7 models are being introduced which are the company’s first to use AMD Ryzen 5000H series mobile processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Two models of the 15-inch A5 are being launched, both of which offer a 1080p IPS 144Hz/240Hz display. The A5 K1 uses an AMD Ryzen R6-5600H or R7-5800H processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and a GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU. The A5 X1 offers more performance through a Ryzen R7-5800H or R9-5900H combined with a GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU. As for the 17-inch A7, the new A7 K1 uses a Ryzen R7-5800H, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and a GeForce RTX 3060 8GB.