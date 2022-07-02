<!-- wp:image {"id":105513,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/62bfa7d25b0aa.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-105513"\/><figcaption>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/w" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/w">The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) <\/a>was given permission by the Staff Duties Directorate at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday to host a public rally at Parade Ground. Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, visited the location late at night to check out the setup. Earlier, the GHQ had authorized the usage of Parade Ground, and the deputy commissioner's office had notified PTI Central Secretariat President Ali Nawaz Awan. <br><br>The PTI received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the deputy commissioner on Thursday for it to host the public event at the Parade Ground, subject to GHQ approval." With reference to clause xlii contained in the NOC, you are now informed that permission to utilize the venue i.e.<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> Parade Ground,<\/a> Islamabad has been given by the appropriate quarters," the deputy commissioner said in a letter to Mr. Awan. NOC approved with the restriction that citizens' fundamental rights not be violated; IHC rejects PTI's petition Under the condition of anonymity, representatives of the capital government told Dawn that pertinent parties had been contacted regarding the PTI's public gathering. They said that because the Parade Ground is owned by the army, authorization from the GHQ was required before using it for any other activity. According to police officials, the capital police stationed a squad of well-equipped officers in and near the Red Zone. To deal with any law and order problem, the police were also given more than 10,000 teargas shells.<br><br> The NOC was granted subject to the public gathering respecting the inhabitants of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/">Islamabad<\/a> and the surrounding areas' fundamental rights and not obstructing the Islamabad Expressway or any other roads. At midnight, the event will come to an end. After the event is over, the organizers will see to it that everyone leaves. No participant shall use a weapon of lethal or non-lethal force, including batons, and no participant shall engage in combat or violence. The organizers will be held accountable if there is a conflict or violent incident. The permit is only good through July 2.<br> The organizers will make sure that no participant enters the Red Zone, as Section 144 has been imposed on any gathering of people within a one-kilometer radius. The organizers are in charge of making internal security arrangements for the attendees, and beforehand, police will receive participant lists. Public or private property shall not be harmed, and the organizers shall be held liable for any such harmed property.No effigy or flag of any political or religious group may be burned, and participants may not bring any weapons or firearms to the event or within a certain distance of it, and the use of decks and speakers must adhere to the requirements of the 1965 West Pakistan Amplifier Ordinance. <br><br>The organizers and participants must follow the police's traffic management and parking plan, and citizens of the capital must not have their ability to move about freely impeded. The police and law enforcement agencies must be allowed to check and search any vehicles or people arriving at the event anywhere in the capital for the general public's safety and the maintenance of peace and order at the location.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->