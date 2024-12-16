Rawalpindi: Former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari and 9 others have been indicted in the GHQ attack case related to May 9.

In addition, PTI senior leader and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, but the process of indicting him has been postponed.

Today, 14 cases related to the May 9 incident were heard in the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court, Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the cases in Adiala Jail.

During the proceedings, the presence of the accused in all the cases was made and after that the court adjourned the hearing of 13 cases related to May 9 until January 6.

In addition, another case related to the GHQ attack was heard, former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, former Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, former Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and other accused reached the Anti-Terrorism Court.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi was taken to Adiala Jail for the hearing of the case, while PTI founder Imran Khan was also presented in the courtroom.

The prosecution filed a bail cancellation application for the continuous absence of 23 accused including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the hearing, the court indicted Shireen Mazari, Raja Rashid Khafeez, Khadim Hussain, Zakirullah, Azeemullah Khan, Major Tahir Sadiq, Mehr Muhammad Javed, and Chaudhry Asif. The court issued notices to all the accused and adjourned the further hearing of the case till December 19.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah said that Shah Muhammad Qureshi, Ajmal Sabir, and Sikandar Bajwa refused to sign the charge sheet. The accused took the stand that there is no complete evidence against us in the case, our 265D application has been filed, and we will not sign it.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah said that the court postponed the indictment of 3 accused.

Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan, Sheikh Rasheed and other leaders present in the court met Imran Khan, the PTI founder did not appear before the media after the hearing.

Later, the police sent Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Lahore under tight security.

The Adiala Jail administration stopped Ali Amin at the gate

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will reach Adiala Jail after the hearing. He came with full protocol, but the Adiala Jail administration prevented him from entering.

Ali Amin’s convoy was stopped at jail gate number 5 where the staff informed the Chief Minister’s protocol officer that he was not allowed to enter.

After this, the Chief Minister’s vehicle was moved to one side in the presence of security personnel, after which his convoy left the jail for Gorakhpur.

Hearing of cases related to protest, vandalism adjourned without action

The Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad adjourned the hearing of cases registered against the PTI leadership under the provisions of protest and vandalism without action.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the cases, the hearing of the case of Police Station I-9 was adjourned until January 8.

MNA Khurram Nawaz appeared in the court for the hearing, in addition, an application for exemption from attendance was filed by Faisal Javed Khan.

In addition, the hearing of 2 cases registered in Khanna Police Station was adjourned until January 13,

While the hearing of the case registered in Bara Kahu Police Station was adjourned until January 6, the court summoned the accused who appeared.