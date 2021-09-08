GHOTKI: Police on Wednesday arrested 11 Afghan nationals in Sindh’s Ghokti over no travel documents. According to police, the police party stopped 11 Afghan nationals including three women, six children and two men at the Sindh-Punjab border, and asked them to show travel documents.

Over failure to show travel documents, the police arrested the illegal immigrants and recovered mobile phones, Pakistani and Afghani currency. The Afghan nationals have been booked by Ghokti police, while further investigation into the matter was underway.

On Tuesday, it was reported that at least 4,578 people from Afghanistan had been recorded to cross into Pakistan via the Torkham border area out of which 2,205 are Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban.

The figures recorded for the exchange of people between Afghanistan and Pakistan since the past three weeks when the Taliban toppled the Ghani-led Afghan government and took over.

It had said 2,293 of those traversing through the Torkham border are Pakistanis. On the other hand, those going into Afghanistan via this border have been 2,099, out of which 1,823 are Afghans and 122 are Pakistanis.