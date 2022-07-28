Quetta: Families affected by rain in parts of Sindh and Balochistan on Wednesday awaited government assistance or attempted to reach safe places on their own. Six villagers perished when violent currents of a hill torrent breached a protection dyke in Dera Ghazi Khan late on Tuesday night.

Six additional persons were reported missing from the torrent-hit Shadan Lund protective dyke as details of the devastation caused by unexpected rains and flooding emerged.

150 people were evacuated from Lakhra tehsil, but many more were marooned in the Lasbela district of Balochistan because rescuers had trouble getting to them.



Villagers who live close to the protective dyke claim that because the administration failed to offer any warnings regarding the torrents flowing from the Soori Lund hill, they were caught off guard.

The food department’s wheat stocks were also impacted by floodwaters.

Rescue sources claim that parts of Pul Qamber, Basti Amdani, Chowkiwala, Basti Lashari, and Chitani Zindapir Morr were broken by Soori hill floods.

Using 14 boats, the administration started a rescue effort. The bodies of Amina, 40; Khalil, 50; Parveen Bibi, Rasheeda, Naseem, and one Muneer’s three-year-old kid were found.

Two boats were used in the Kot Chhuta tehsil rescue effort after the Kumharwala and Khosa areas were devastated by the Wadoor hill floods. Teams of rescuers relocated 46 villagers.