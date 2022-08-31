On the contentious question of whether the EU should forbid Russian tourists from entering the bloc, Germany on Tuesday proposed a compromise.

During a two-day conference of EU foreign ministers beginning on Tuesday, Germany’s top diplomat, Annalena Baerbock, stated, “I think we can find a constructive solution in Prague.”

Speaking at a conference for the German government outside of Berlin, Baerbock said she would recommend doing away with multiple-entry and fast-track visas but would refrain from outright banning Russian tourists.The proposal of banning Russian tourists from entering Europe has caused a rift among EU countries, with some firmly in favour and others worried that it might prevent Russian dissidents from emigrating.

As a result of Russia’s offensive against the pro-Western Ukraine beginning on February 24, the European Union has already imposed a number of sanctions on Moscow.

The suspension of visa facilitation for Russian official delegations and business executives is one of these actions.Although Ukraine and a few of its allies have demanded a complete ban on Russian tourists visiting the EU, a more symbolic suspension of a pact that simplifies visa applications is anticipated.

According to Baerbock, the EU would need to strike a balance between the varying interests of its members, including those of the Baltic states with minorities that speak Russian and those of nations that have long served as vacation spots for “Russian citizens who are very, very close to the Russian regime.”

Baerbock reminded her counterparts that such applicants shouldn’t be “punished” and urged them to support a modest measure that would ensure that “persecuted” persons could leave Russia soon.

She claimed that this extended to “students who have the bravery at their university to seek their information elsewhere,” in addition to “renowned dissidents.”

By putting itself “very much in the midst of those who say there shouldn’t be any visas at all anymore and others who say we should just keep going .