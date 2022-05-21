<!-- wp:image {"id":100665,"width":1009,"height":655,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-371.jpeg" alt="Germany and Italy approved Russian gas payments after nod from Brussels - sources | Reuters" class="wp-image-100665" width="1009" height="655"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MILAN<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">: Germany and Italy<\/a> told companies they could open rouble accounts to keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions against Moscow following discussions with the European Union, sources said on Friday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The debate over Russia\u2019s demand that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles has tested the resolve of European governments to take a hard line against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Poland, Bulgaria and Finland have refused to comply with Moscow\u2019s demand that importers pay for gas via rouble accounts with Gazprombank and their supplies have been cut.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Other member states, however, have been unwilling to <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">steer companies <\/a>towards action that could result in losing vital supplies of Russian gas that heats homes and powers factories.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Brussels has given two sets of written guidance on how to buy Russian gas without breaching sanctions, but the legal route remains foggy as EU officials also advised firms in a closed-door meeting not to open rouble accounts with Gazprombank.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Some diplomats in Brussels from EU member states said they thought the advice was intentionally vague to enable countries to open rouble accounts and keep buying Russian gas.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cOne has the impression that it leaves the door open for business as usual,\u201d one diplomat <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">said, adding that<\/a> in their view it risked undermining EU unity against Russia if companies in some countries opened rouble accounts but others did not.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThey needed to create a level of creative ambiguity,\u201d a second diplomat said, referring to the commission\u2019s advice. \u201cThe purpose of creative ambiguity is to create just enough room for all the different interpretations.\u201d The commission declined to comment on the discussions.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A spokesman said on Thursday it was not \u201cadvisable\u201d for companies to open rouble accounts.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->