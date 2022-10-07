In an effort to assist Pakistan in dealing with the continuing climate-related disaster, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged 10 million euros in flood relief assistance on Friday.

The news occurred during a press conference in Berlin with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is on a two-day visit to Germany, and Baerbock.

The floods affected 33 million people out of a population of 220 million, causing $30 billion in damage as crops, roads, animals, bridges, residences, schools, and medical facilities were washed away.

The German foreign minister expressed condolences for the people who have suffered as a result of the terrible floods and stated that Pakistan is the “most-affected country” by climate change.

According to Baerbock, the current destruction in Pakistan, which is one of the lowest sources of carbon emissions, serves as a warning to the rest of the globe of the devastating repercussions of climate change.

“We have no room to offer our economy with a stimulus package that will create employment and provide people with the sustainable incomes they require,” Rehman said at a conference in Geneva to request help for Pakistan.

Pakistan has already distributed $264 million in financial assistance to the disaster’s 2.47 million victims, she noted.

According to a statement issued after meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, the European Union (EU) increased its flood aid to 30 million euros (6.7 billion Pakistani rupees).

According to the US embassy in Islamabad, Washington extended an arrangement to postpone service payments on $132 million of Pakistan’s debt last Friday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s office following his meeting with Chinese envoy Nong Rong, Islamabad also requested a rollover of $2 billion in Chinese deposits to its reserves.