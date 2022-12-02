4-time world champions Germany exited the World Cup, while Spain and Japan advanced to the knockout stages. In the ongoing FIFA World Cup, 4-time world champions Germany were eliminated from the tournament, while Japan and Spain made it to the pre-quarterfinals.Read Today football World Cup Match

2 matches were played today in Group E, in which the teams of Germany and Costa Rica, while the teams of Japan and Spain were competing. In the World Cup, Germany defeated Costa Rica by 4 goals to 2, while Japan defeated Spain by 2 goals to 1.Germany was eliminated from the World Cup despite winning the match, while Spain reached the next stage despite losing the match.At the end of the group matches, Japan topped Group E with 6 points and made it to the pre-quarter finals, while Spain and Germany managed to get 4 and 4 points respectively.

Today football World Cup Match summary:

However, Spain managed to qualify for the next stage due to their better goal average, while former world champions Germany and Costa Rica were eliminated from the World Cup. Read also latest updates click here..