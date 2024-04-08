Berlin: German civil servants demanded to stop the supply of arms to Israel.

According to Arab media, 600 German civil servants have written to Chancellor Olaf Schulz and other senior ministers, demanding an immediate end to the arms supply to the Israeli government.

It should be noted that 99 percent of Israel’s weapons come from the US and Germany, and last year Germany approved $354 million worth of arms exports to Israel.

On the other hand, the International Court of Justice will hear Nicaragua’s request against Germany’s military aid to Israel and Israel’s support today.

According to Arab media, Nicaragua’s request states that Germany is violating its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide.