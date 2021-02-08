Genshin Impact update 1.3 came out a few days ago with the Xiao banner and a Five Flushes of Fortune event. While the upcoming version is available, it hasn’t truly started as of yet as the Lantern Rite is merely on the horizon. But, with the occasion closing in, some people are asking: what time does the Lantern Rite event start in Genshin Impact? Here you’ll discover its release date and launch hour.

As previously mentioned, there’s a Five Flushes of Fortune event that is available right now, and it asks players to capture photographs of different coloured items such as yellow, red, and brown. The gameplay for this photography event ends on February 10th, and there will then be a Perfect Shot quest with a Special Kamera available to get.

While the Perfect Quest is something to anticipate, below you’ll discover the release date for when the Lantern Rite event will happen in Genshin Impact, and you’ll also find its start time.

WHEN IS THE LANTERN RITE FESTIVAL HAPPENING IN GENSHIN IMPACT?

The release date for when the Lantern Rite Festival is happening in Genshin Impact is February 10th.

MiHoYo’s Lantern Rite Festival is the main event for Genshin Impact update 1.3, and it will be happening on the above release date and will come with plenty of attractions.

These attractions include exclusive activities, foods, and rewards, as well as games such as Theater Mechanicus.

Know that there are three stages to the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival event. Stage one will happen on February 10th, stage 2 will occur on February 14th, and stage 3 will happen on February 18th.

Each of these stages will boast different quests and alterations to the market, so be sure to know about the Stages and their release dates.

Happy Year of the Ox, Travelers!



As a fun event, Paimon is inviting everyone to craft their own Genshin Impact themed greeting card to wish for a prosperous year!



Take part in the event here:https://t.co/uAHqzRyr9F#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/UvbvtYayDO — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 5, 2021

WHAT TIME DOES THE LANTERN RITE EVENT START IN GENSHIN IMPACT?

The Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event will start on February 10th at 10:00 server time.

While it will start on the above release date and hour, the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event’s gameplay will then end on February 28th at 04:00 server time.

However, the Stand By Me occasion and Xiao Market will all remain open until March 7th.

MiHoYo’s event overview says that more wishes and events will announced for version 1.3, so it appears possible that Hu Tao could be coming out.