When it comes to international perception of Israel’s homicidal actions in Gaza, MATTERS are not going well for the country.

The International Court of Justice ordered Tel Aviv to stop its heinous assault in Rafah on Friday, days after the International Criminal Court called for the issuance of arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister, defence minister, and three Hamas officials. Not surprisingly, Israel responded to the world court by labelling the ruling as “morally repugnant and disgusting.”

Additionally, despite the court’s judgement, Israel has persisted in its campaign of genocide and terror in Gaza.The foreign minister of South Africa, whose nation has played a significant role in the legal campaign against Tel Aviv’s atrocities, welcomed the ICJ verdict and noted that Israel doesn’t “care what the global community says,” despite Hamas’ calls for an end to hostilities throughout Gaza.

Israel’s criminal activity is justified by the protection it receives from its strong Western allies, especially the US and a few European nations. The Zionist regime is aware that it can essentially get away with killing people. Furthermore, the ICJ cannot execute its orders, even though they are binding. The world community must work together on this, especially its most influential members. However, the US and a few other countries have thwarted every UN attempt to condemn Israel, so Tel Aviv may essentially thumb It looks that powerful global actors do not think Palestine’s people deserve protection, nearly twenty years after the international community adopted the “responsibility to protect” principle to shield vulnerable populations worldwide from violence and persecution.

More doable steps are needed to halt the massacre, even though the efforts of South Africa and other states to hold Israel accountable for its continuous atrocities in Gaza are praiseworthy.

For instance, the 140 nations that have backed the Palestinian statehood aspiration in the UN must support these symbolic acts of solidarity with real actions to put an end to Israel’s genocide efforts. One method to carry out this could be for As these columns have already stated, history has never seen a worldwide movement against South Africa’s apartheid so successful. If the OIC and Arab League are serious about putting an end to the Gaza tragedy, they must join forces with advocates of Palestine in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia to enforce such a blockade against Israel.

Otherwise, the Palestinian people will not be significantly protected from the Israeli military machine by well crafted resolutions or legally phrased treatises.