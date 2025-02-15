Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, attended the 8th meeting of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Military Operations Committee and held discussions.

According to the ISPR, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also held meetings with Deputy Minister of Defense Major General Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi and Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyaz bin Humaid Al-Ruwaily.

During these meetings, strategic and security issues, changing regional situation and bilateral defense cooperation were discussed.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyaz bin Humaid Al-Ruwaily co-chaired the meeting of the Military Cooperation Committee.

In the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between the armed forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The meeting discussed military exchange programs, training initiatives and other defense-related issues.

The military leadership reiterated its commitment to further strengthen the existing defense and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

On this occasion, the Saudi military leadership appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Armed Forces Headquarters, a well-dressed military contingent presented a guard of honor to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.