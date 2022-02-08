HYDERABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has been installed as the Second Colonel in Chief of the Sindh Regiment, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The latest statement issued by the military’s media wing said Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was installed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the Sindh Regiment in a ceremony held at Sindh Regiment Centre, Hyderabad.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza pinned the badges of ‘New Colonel in Chief’ of Sindh Regiment to Chairman JCSC General Nadeem Raza.

Meanwhile, General Nadeem Raza and Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, to formally install him as the 13th Colonel Commandant of Sind Regiment.

According to ISPR, the JCSC chairman also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Speaking on the occasion, General Nadeem Raza lauded the performance of the Infantry during war and peace.

CJCSC highlighted the challenges being faced by Pakistan’s defense forces and reiterated the need to work with full devotion and commitment to overcome these challenges.

The ISPR further stated that General Nadeem Raza emphasized on officers and jawans to devote their wholehearted efforts in further honing their professional skills.

He said that a “professionally competent soldier would always overcome challenges with greater dignity and grace in the face of any test” and advised them to make optimum use of training opportunities available to them.

The military’s media wing said a large number of serving, retired officers, JCOs, and soldiers of Sindh Regiment were also present during the ceremony.

Earlier, a smartly turned-out guard presented Guard of Honour to General Nadeem Raza.