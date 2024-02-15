General Irfan Ozsert, Deputy Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, today.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed the commitment to forge deeper strategic ties.

The dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.