Islamabad: The Election Commission has released the details of approval and rejection of papers in connection with general elections.

According to the Election Commission, 7,473 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the National Assembly, out of which the papers of 1,024 candidates were rejected, while the nomination papers of 6,449 candidates were declared valid, including the papers of 1,094 men and 355 women. are declared correct.

Details released by the Election Commission

According to the Election Commission, 7,20 men and 445 women submitted papers for the National Assembly, out of which 934 men and 90 women were rejected.

According to the Election Commission, 18 thousand 478 candidates submitted papers for the four provincial assemblies, including 17 thousand 670 men and 808 women. ROs rejected 2 thousand 216 papers for the four provincial assemblies, of which 2 thousand 81 were men. And 135 women’s papers were rejected while 16 thousand 262 papers were approved for the four provincial assemblies, in which 15 thousand 590 men’s and 671 women’s papers were approved.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 25 thousand 951 candidates submitted nomination papers across the country, a total of 22 thousand 711 nomination papers were declared valid for national and provincial assemblies, including 21 thousand 684 male and 1 thousand 27 female candidates. Included.