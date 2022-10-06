In his discussions with senior US administration officials during a recent trip to Washington, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa covered topics pertaining to China, Afghanistan, and India.After wrapping up a week-long trip to the US, where he spoke with top US officials, the army commander left for Pakistan.

The US diplomats were informed by COAS Gen. Bajwa that Pakistan wants the Kashmir dispute resolved as soon as possible, according to sources.He also urged for an improvement in US-Pakistani commerce, investment, and bilateral relations.The army chief was quoted by the sources as saying, “Pakistan has been a partner of the United States for a long time.”

Pentagon: Long-standing Pak-US collaboration continues

At the Pentagon, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin presented General Bajwa with an honour cordon.Secretary Austin stated during his meeting with the COAS that the two nations’ “long-standing alliance” is still going strong.

After Gen. Bajwa’s meeting with Secretary Austin, the US defence department issued a press release stating, “This long-standing collaboration continues today with conversations focused on opportunities to address vital mutual defence objectives.”

This year marks 75 years of diplomatic ties between the US and Pakistan.Austin later released a statement on Twitter saying, “It was my pleasure to invite Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Bajwa at the Pentagon.

According to him, the two leaders talked about their long-standing defence alliance as well as areas of shared interest between Pakistan and the US.General Bajwa was in charge of the mission.

According to the ISPR, the army commander met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during the visit and addressed “matters of mutual interest, the situation with regional security, and bilateral cooperation in many domains.”