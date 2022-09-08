The first shipment of flood relief supplies transported through the Khunjrab Pass was delivered to Gilgit-Baltistan, according to Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, who thanked China for its ongoing support on Wednesday (GB).

“China continues to support Pakistan’s flood relief efforts. Today, the first shipment of flood relief supplies via Khunjrab was transported to Great Britain.

I would like to express my gratitude to the Xinjiang leadership for this kind and timely assistance,” he wrote in a tweet.

Luo Zhaohui, the chairman of China’s International Development Cooperation Agency, has pledged an additional RMB 300 million in aid for Pakistan’s flood victims.

Additionally, he promised to provide 200 tonnes of veggies to those affected by the floods along the Karakoram Highway within a week.

Previously, the Chinese government offered RMB 100 million in urgent humanitarian aid and sent tents and other supplies to Karachi via air force cargo planes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif & Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have already conveyed their sincere gratitude to the Chinese government and people for providing aid to Pakistan’s flood victims in separate messages.