ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan have rejected Nawaz Sharif and Maryam’s narrative against state institutions. Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that public of Gilgit-Baltistan have rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and company. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates over victory in Gilgit-Baltistan elections and said people expressed complete faith in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Punjab CM said in his statement that it has been proven people are with honest rulers and PTI is the most popular party. PTI has emerged victorious in GB on the basis of its performance, he said while adding that it is a triumph of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and agenda of change. Usman Buzdar said PTI’s victory in Gilgit-Baltistan is in fact the success of transparent Pakistan. The negative politics of those who looted national resources in the past has ended, he added. NNI