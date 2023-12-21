Gaza: A video of a Palestinian girl playing music to reduce the fear of warplanes among children who are afraid of Israeli attacks has gone viral.

Millions of Palestinians have been displaced due to Israel’s brutality in Gaza, and are forced to live a nomadic life in different areas to save their lives.

The constant thunder of warplanes flying overhead in Gaza has struck fear into the hearts of children, while in the Rafah refugee camp, there is a girl who is spreading smiles on the withered faces of children.

Gaza: The number of martyred Palestinians in Israeli attacks reached 20 thousand

Roya Hassuna is an expert on the oud, a guitar-like musical instrument played in the Middle East, and she is trying to reduce children’s fear of noise and fear of warships through her art.

This video of Roya is circulating on the global media as well as on social media in which she can be seen sitting among the children while the children are also enjoying the music by singing.

While giving an interview to the media, Roya said that any child can enjoy my music and I think that I am doing the best thing to reduce the noise of warships because children forget the noise of warships during music. are and sing with me to the rhythm of Ood.