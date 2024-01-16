Since yesterday, 132 more Palestinians have been martyred by the heavy bombing of hospitals, schools and homes by the Israeli army in Gaza.

According to the Arab media, clashes between the Palestinian resistance forces and the occupying forces are continuing in Khan Yunis, 134 more Palestinians were martyred in the latest attacks by Israel, and the number of martyrs has exceeded 24,000 since October 7.

On the other hand, 5 Palestinians were martyred, 5 injured while two houses were demolished in the operations of the Israeli forces in the West Bank.

According to the report, several students were also arrested from the University of Nablus.

On the other hand, an Israeli was killed and 18 injured in an attack in a ghetto near Tel Aviv, while 2 Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of the attack.

According to the report, the Norwegian aid organization called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and described the situation in Gaza as the worst humanitarian crisis of the century.

On the other hand, the Israeli Defense Minister has said that the ongoing military operation in southern Gaza is nearing its end. After the end of the war, Gaza will be led by the Palestinians. Palestinians live in Gaza, so the Palestinians will rule it in the future.

The head of the World Health Organization exposed the Israeli aggression in Gaza and said in his message on social media that life has been made hell for the people of Gaza. It is beyond description.

He said that more than 300 attacks were carried out by the Israeli forces on health centers and there are still difficulties for the access of aid.

The head of the World Health Organization said that currently only 15 hospitals are working in Gaza and even there only limited medical services are being provided, while people working for human rights are also prevented from providing much needed assistance. Is.

It should be noted that since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 24 thousand due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment in Gaza, while more than 60 thousand 317 people have been injured. More than half of the Palestinians killed and injured by Israeli aggression are only children and women.