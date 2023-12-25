The brutality of the Israeli army continues in Gaza, where 70 Palestinians were martyred in the latest operation.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the Israeli army bombarded the Maghazi refugee camp on Monday, killing 70 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has called this Israeli attack on the refugee camp a massacre of Palestinian citizens.

On the other hand, the Israeli army has described the ongoing war with Hamas as a complex war in which many Israeli soldiers have also been killed.

According to the Israeli army, the bodies of 5 more hostages have been recovered from a tunnel in northern Gaza.

According to the Gulf media, the Israeli army also raided the Jenin refugee camp, where 10 houses were searched, but no arrests were made.

According to media reports, during this time, the Israeli army made continuous announcements and asked the Palestinian fighters to surrender, but no arrests were made during this time.

Apart from this, the Israeli army also raided the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, where at least 20 people were arrested, including elderly citizens.

According to media reports, the Israeli army has arrested 4,600 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank since October 7, while the number of Palestinians martyred in Israeli brutality has reached 20,424, and more than 54,000 are injured.