Even in the darkness of the night, the Zionist army continues to attack the oppressed citizens of Gaza, where 66 more Palestinians were martyred in the last 24 hours.

In their attacks, the Israeli army also targeted 5 houses and homeless people as a result of which 27 people were martyred.

The Zionist Army killed 20 Palestinians in 3 separate attacks in Rafah and 2 in Gaza City.

According to the Arab media, the Israeli army attacked a house in Rafah and martyred 9 people, while only one girl miraculously survived in this family. In the last 24 hours, 66 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli attacks.

On the other hand, efforts for a Gaza ceasefire are ongoing in the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. The delegation of Hamas will inform the mediators in Cairo today about their response to the ceasefire proposals of Israel.