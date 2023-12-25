While other domestic and international news stories vie for people’s attention, we must not lose sight of the fact that one of the most horrific massacres of the modern era is being carried out in the Gaza Strip against a terrified and starving civilian population by one of the most potent military apparatuses in the world. Israel has been applying in Gaza what it has been applying to the Palestinian people since the Nakba since October 7, although more heavily. The persecution, killing, torture, and pillage that the Arab population in Palestine has endured since 1948, and even prior to that What the Israeli state has unleashed in the abandoned Strip over the past 80 days or so is a condensed version of what has been happening since Zionist conquest of Arab country began in the early 20th century. Gaza has come to represent the duplicity of the so-called “international community” as well as the utter lack of compassion exhibited by many of the so-called international human rights advocates. While Palestinian children scream in excruciating agony, they play politics to defend Israel at any costs.

A resolution calling for the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza was passed by the UN Security Council on Friday, putting some of this hypocrisy on display. but did not speak out against Israel’s state-sponsored violence. Numerous international organisations noted that the resolution is pointless because aid will not be very helpful as long as Tel Aviv bombs Gaza. The US put forth a lot of effort to block calls for a meaningful ceasefire and refrained from voting, which led to this meaningless resolution. As usual, Israel disregarded even this softened phrase, revealing its true views on global perceptions. In the meantime, famine-like conditions are expected in Gaza; according to the UN World Food Programme, the Strip’s residents face starvation and “catastrophic conditions.” To the numerous war crimes Israel has already committed against the Palestinians, this is yet another Sadly, those who attempt to chronicle the tale of Gaza are still being slaughtered; according to a recent report by the Committee to Protect Journalists, 68 journalists and media professionals have lost their lives since hostilities started. Of the total number of deaths, six1, the majority are Palestinian. Furthermore, Tel Aviv informed international news agencies that it was unable to ensure the security of its journalists in Gaza. The message is very clear: everyone who reports on the suffering in Gaza runs the risk of being struck by Israeli airstrikes. However, the world’s conscience has remained unmoved by the deaths of 20,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children. While the Palestinian people’s fortitude and steadfastness are commendable, their assassins and torturers have demonstrated their capacity for genuinely