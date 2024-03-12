Famous Palestinian footballer Muhammad Barkat was martyred in the bombing of his house by Israel.

Even in the month of fasting, Israel’s aggression on Palestinians did not end, the Israeli army was continuously attacking Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera’s report, Palestinian footballer Muhammad Barkat was martyred in the Israeli bombing of his house in Khan Yunis during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Muhammad Barkat represented the Palestine National Team and has also played matches for the local club.

Muhammad Barkat was called a legend of Khan Younis, he scored 114 goals in his career and was also the captain of Khan Younis Youth Club.

Israel did not even respect the month of Ramadan, continued attacks in Gaza, 67 more Palestinian martyrs

Khaled Abu Habeel, a player of the local football club, described the death of Muhammad Barkat as a great loss for Palestinian football, saying I have played against him, Barkat was smart and very fast.

Abu Habil, who is also a doctor and works at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, said that the football community in Gaza has lost a lot during the ongoing war, how much more will we suffer?

He further said ‘I am in a state of grief and anger, Muhammad Barkat was a legend’.

It should be noted that the supply of aid to the citizens of Gaza City has been almost cut off by the Zionist Army and very few trucks from Rafah reach there with aid.

So far, at least 27 children have died due to severe malnutrition in northern Gaza.

9 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on people waiting for aid in Gaza

In the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, the Israeli army attacked a civilian’s house, resulting in the martyrdom of 8 Palestinians.

According to reports, there are several people trapped under the debris of the house and efforts are being made to extricate them.

Since October 7, 31 thousand 45 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli attacks, while more than 72 thousand were injured.