The Red Cross has described the Gaza conflict as a moral failure of the international community.

In a statement, the Red Cross said that the failure to stop the extreme suffering in Gaza will have an impact not only on Gaza but also on other generations.

According to the organization, more than 90 percent of the population of Gaza has been displaced, more than 60 percent of the infrastructure has been destroyed, the forced eviction of the people of Gaza is happening in front of everyone’s eyes, the destruction of Gaza is so surprising that no There is no example.

It should be noted that the Israeli aggression in Gaza is continuing, and the attacks of the Israeli army on Gaza hospitals are also continuing.

The Zionist army also stormed the Al-Ahli Hospital after the Al-Awda Hospital. According to the hospital director, Fazil Naeem, the work at the hospital stopped after the Israeli siege.

The Israeli army arrested 150 people including two surgeons, medical staff and patients. Earlier, the Israeli army had besieged Al-Awda Hospital and detained 240 people.

More than 200 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza in 24 hours, the total number of martyrs has increased from 19 to 6 hundred.