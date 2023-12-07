In an apparent effort to depopulate the confined Strip, Tel Aviv has unleashed a torrent of savage violence against the people of Gaza following the breakdown of the short-term truce between Israel and Hamas last week.

Although Israeli bombing and land incursions have previously targeted the northern end of the Strip, since hostilities have resumed, Israel has been relentlessly attacking the southern portion of Gaza, which is purportedly intended to be a “safe” area for civilians.

Witnesses report that the fighting in the southern town of Khan Younis on Wednesday was at its deadliest since the unrest started two months ago. Among the targets struck were homes and camps for refugees. The WHO has referred to the scenario as “humanity’s darkest hour,” while UN officials have called it “apocalyptic.”

With nowhere to hide, the Gazans are left with no choice but to wait for a brutal end at the hands of their Israeli captors, who frequently use American bombs.

The only secure area now that Israel has begun a full-scale onslaught on the south is in Egypt, across the border. However, Cairo is hesitant to admit Palestinians, and Tel Aviv intends to ethnically purge Gaza of its Arab populace in order to retake the Strip. The Holocaust left the world vowing “never again.”

However, the progeny of Holocaust survivors are replicating in Gaza the most heinous methods of the Third Reich, including ethnic cleansing and genocidal slaughter.

Some Israeli authorities have justified the eradication of the Palestinian people by using terminology associated with far-right extremists, while others have openly boasted of starting a second “Nakba.” Nor is Gaza the only place where violence occurs. While the Israeli state looks the other way, armed and ferocious Jewish settlers have been terrorising Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where Hamas, the group that Israel is supposed to be targeting, does not hold power.

It appears that all men, women, and children in Gaza are considered to be Hamas members by the Israelis, making them targets for annihilation. Politicians in Israel have acknowledged as much.

Will Israel stop its savage attack only when there are no more traces of life in Gaza? That seems to be the direction that Tel Aviv’s military action is currently taking.

Will the Muslims and Arabs keep making loud denunciations of Israel as the Palestinian children writhe in excruciating agony? Will the Western nations keep arming Israel and defending it with deadly force while simultaneously providing Gaza’s residents with a truckload or two of aid?

Will justice be served to those who killed sixteen thousand Palestinians? The proponents of the “rules-based order” must respond to these queries and explain to Palestine’s youth why their deaths are necessary.