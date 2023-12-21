5 Israeli soldiers were killed and 3 wounded in an attack on Israeli soldiers who entered the tunnel during the retaliatory operations of the military wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The al-Qassam Brigades destroyed 41 Israeli military vehicles and destroyed Israeli army supply lines and tanks over the past 72 hours, bringing the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground operation to 138.

On the other hand, the barbaric attacks of the Israeli army in Gaza could not be reduced, more than 60 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds were injured in the bombing of the shelter for displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis, the headquarters of the Red Crescent and in Jabalia. Communications and internet services in Gaza were once again shut down.