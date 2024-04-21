After al-Shafa Hospital and Beit Lahiya in Gaza, a mass grave has also been discovered at the Nasr Medical Camp in Khan Younis.

The Palestinian Emergency Service discovered a mass grave in the Nasr Medical Camp in Khan Yunis City where 50 bodies were recovered.

According to the Palestine Emergency Service, their team is continuing its search operation because there are still a large number of people who have no information about whether they are alive or have been martyred by Israeli forces.

The mass grave was discovered after the Israeli army withdrew from the city of Khan Yunis on April 7, leaving much of the city in ruins as a result of continuous shelling and attacks by Israeli forces.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, two mass graves were discovered in front of al-Shafa Hospital in Gaza in the same week. The bodies of 39 people were found in both mass graves and according to the Arab media, 30 of them were tied with their hands and feet and tortured. were

Palestinian authorities also discovered a mass grave in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, in which 20 bodies were buried.