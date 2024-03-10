As a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, 85 more Palestinians were martyred and 130 were injured in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 31 thousand 45 Palestinians have been martyred and 72 thousand 654 have been injured in Gaza as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023.

According to the Ministry of Health, 72% of the victims of Israeli aggression are women and children.

In recent days, the United Nations agency UNRWA said that an average of 63 women are martyred every day in the ongoing Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza.

According to UNRWA, women who die every day include 37 mothers who leave behind their children and families.