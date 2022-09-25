Abram Khan is the largest gourmet, according to producer/celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, who claimed this in a recent interview.

Khan was asked by Curly Tales anchor Kamiya Jani who the family’s true foodie was, and she responded, “I guess it’s my little one. He enjoys nice food, and he is gaining weight gradually. We must therefore keep an eye out for him.

In the conversation, she also discussed her personal dietary habits. I enjoy all things. I really enjoy the meal, she continued.

Khan stated that she had eaten on Delhi’s streets more often than in Mumbai and thought Delhi has the best street cuisine.

Gauri Khan, meanwhile, is a fantastic celebrity interior designer in addition to being a producer. According to Etimes, she will be designing homes with the creative minds of Bollywood, like Malika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, and others, in her next design show, Dream Homes.