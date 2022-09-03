Shah Rukh Khan is the King Khan of Bollywood and is well-known for his acting skills, but it appears that his wife Gauri Khan has outperformed him financially.

According to Pinkvilla, Gauri khan, Karan Johar, and Maheep Kapoor were seen having an open discussion in a recent episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife’s close friend Johar shared memories of the Swades actor, who related the “valuable advice” he received from his chartered accountant during the pandemic, during their conversation.

The 50-year-old remarked, “Shah Rukh Khan had made me laugh so much the other day.

The producer of The Brahmastra disclosed, “Shah Rukh Khan remarked that since the pandemic began, Gauri khan is the only member of the family who is financially successful in this home.

Therefore, my CA called and suggested that I learn something from my wife. She is the sole successful resident of the mansion.

The actor, according to Gauri khan, “likes to build her up,” she continued.

He enjoys saying all of these things. He likes to somewhat hype me, said the 51-year-old.

The talented filmmaker said, “More power to you. That’s incredible.

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan is prepared to make a comeback to the big screen with his upcoming films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.