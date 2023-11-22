This is the season when the two public gas utilities’ pipeline networks’ households and other customers begin to experience fuel shortages. Before reaching a high in January, the supply problems will only get worse as demand rises in lockstep with decreasing winter temperatures. This will force the utilities to entirely shut off fuel to some industries and ration it for others, including homeowners. For over fifteen years, people have been in this scenario, therefore it is not new to them. The reasons for the nation’s gas shortages are well known: decades of misusing this energy source have severely reduced domestic production, and no significant gas discoveries have been found in The pipeline projects that are intended to transport gas from Iran and the Central Asian states keep encountering obstacles. The only thing left to do to close the supply shortfall is to purchase pricey LNG. However, recent events involving the worldwide supply chain, unstable global markets, problems with the balance of payments, and other factors have shown us that this choice is also challenging.

Pakistan wants to purchase an extra shipment for January to assist reduce gas shortages during the busiest winter month. This is motivated by the return of international LNG traders’ eagerness to supply two additional spot cargoes next month, although at a premium to spot rates. Ideally, the government will have the authority to select The suppliers will seek a substantial premium on top of the current spot prices, which are in the area of $17 per mmbtu, just like they did for the December supply. Will Pakistan be given an option? Not really. The new tender was released because Pakistan was unable to verify a delivery that was agreed upon with the Azerbaijan Republic’s State Oil Company. Gas makes up around 38% of the nation’s primary energy supply mix, but domestic production is only about 4 billion cubic feet per day compared to a peak demand of 6 to 8 billion cubic feet per day. Pakistan is forced to pay the higher prices due to the petrol crisis, or else they would have to deal with severe fuel shortages and rationing during the winter.