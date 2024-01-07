Despite a 200% hike in gas prices for domestic consumers, worst gas load-shedding continues in most parts of the country.

The government had hiked gas prices by nearly 200 percent from November 1, 2023.

After the implementation of this increase, consumers are now holding their hearts with heavy gas bills, the recent increase in gas prices has badly affected the budget of the citizens.

Consumers say that earlier electricity prices made life difficult, now gas bills have made up the shortfall and even though gas is expensive, it does not come, but heavy bills do come.