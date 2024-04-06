Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as coaches while the search for the team’s assistant coach has started.

PCB has advertised for the search for an Assistant Coach for the Pakistan Cricket Team.

According to the sources, after the search for the head coaches of white ball and red ball has been completed, now the search for the assistant coach has also started.

Sources say that aspirants will be able to submit applications till April 20. The assistant coach will be the assistant coach of red ball and white ball.

According to sources, PCB assistant coaches must have at least level two coaches, along with 3 years of experience with international teams, franchises,s or domestic teams.

On the other hand, the sources claim that the PCB has prepared the matter for the head coaches.

Sources say that it has been decided to appoint Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as coaches, Gary Kirsten will be the white ball while Jason Gillespie will be the head coach of the red ball.

It is being told that PCB is waiting for the completion of the formalities, after the completion of the formalities, the names of the coaches will be formally announced.