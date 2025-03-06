NOWSHERA : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak on Wednesday to condole martyrdom of Maulana Hamidul Haq.Gandapur met with Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, the successor of Maulana Hamidul Haq Shaheed, and his brother Maulana Rashidul Haq. The Chief Minister expressed condolences on the martyrdom of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.

He said that the provincial government has decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqania and added that that all possible measures would be taken to identify those responsible for the deadly attack.He underlined the need for serious measures to improve the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the newly merged districts. He warned that if timely action is not taken to curb terrorism, it could spread across the country.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by both security forces and the people of KP in the fight against terrorism.The CM stressed that a united front is essential for eradicating terrorism from the country and that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable solution to the problem.