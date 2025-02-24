Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur has a month to reform, then we will tell what is called a sit-in.

Criticizing the provincial government, he said that the question arises that bunkers and fronts were formed. Was the provincial government so negligent that bunkers were formed. An investigation should be conducted to find out how bunkers were formed. The Chief Minister is responsible for why the peace situation in the province is bad.

He said that the Chief Minister cannot manage his district, how will he manage the province. We have seen the Chief Minister call the APC and Ulema Conference. The Chief Minister talks about conquering Islamabad but cannot open a 25-kilometer road. Our eyes are on the security forces to establish peace in the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government imposed taxes on farmers, we raised our voice for it. Taxes on farmers are unacceptable. They have not given resources to the people and are also imposing taxes.

He said that the Chief Minister is giving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a month to reform. Then we will tell you how to hold a sit-in and we will tell you by holding a sit-in. The stadium is being named after a person who named the province as terrorists. The Chief Minister is in great pain. Dama Dum Mast Qalandar will be held after Eid. He will sit in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and then he will know.

Earlier, the Sindh government and Sindh Local Council handed over the Ramadan package for the victims of Karam to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.