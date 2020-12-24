Samsung’s official roadmaps for the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Galaxy devices in different countries seem to be completely random, if the release of the update for the Galaxy S20 FE is anything to go by. According to those roadmaps, the S20 FE was supposed to make the jump to One UI 3.0 by as late as February in some markets, but Samsung has already kick-started what seems to be a global rollout of the anticipated update.

Following the release of the update for the LTE variant of the Galaxy S20 FE almost a week ago, Samsung has now started updating the 5G variant as well. And the best part is that the new firmware is already available for both the LTE and 5G variants in more than a dozen countries across different continents. It means there’s a good chance that you will find the update waiting for you when you hit the Download and install option in your S20 FE’s Settings » Software update menu.

The Android 11 build for the Galaxy S20 FE features software version G780FXXU1BTL1 and G781BXXU1BTL4 for the LTE and 5G variants respectively. As usual, you can find the relevant firmware in our archives and use it to manually upgrade your phone using a Windows PC, though a full data backup is recommended before you go down that route.